Western Cape police colonel granted R5,000 bail in subordinate rape case

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The court ordered that the colonel should not communicate or be in contact with the alleged victim.

A Western Cape Protection and Security Services colonel who is accused of sexually assaulting and raping his subordinate was released on bail of R5,000 by the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The man was arrested by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officers on Tuesday night for an incident that allegedly happened in May last year.

“The court ordered that the colonel should not communicate or be in contact with the subordinate,” Ipid said in a statement.

The case was postponed until May 27 to allow the suspect to consult his attorney.

TimesLIVE