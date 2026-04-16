Cheers ring out from Julius Malema supporters at Johannesburg high court

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EFF supporters gathered in support of their leader Julius Malema at the Johannesburg high court, on April 16 2026. Picture:

The mood in Johannesburg’s CBD shifted dramatically on Thursday as supporters of EFF leader Julius Malema heard he had been granted leave to appeal against his five-year prison sentence on a firearm discharge offence.

Moments after news of the decision filtered through the crowd, the group broke into cheers of celebration, clapping, singing and chanting in jubilation. Some supporters threw themselves to the ground in excitement, while others waved party regalia and embraced one another.

The same streets had earlier been marked by tension and uncertainty.

The police are observing the gathering and several surrounding roads are closed. Shops in nearby streets shut their doors earlier in the day, as a precaution.

EFF member Sphiwe Mabuza, who had earlier expressed frustration at the jail sentence, was relieved that permission to appeal had been granted.

EFF supporters were confident that his sentence would be overturned on appeal.

“We are happy. Our president is not guilty and the truth will come out,” Mabuza said.

“This proves what we have been saying; he is innocent,” another supporter said.

The case relates to a 2018 rally, where Malema discharged a rifle in a public space.

The EFF had arranged several gatherings at courts across the country to follow the sentencing proceedings on Thursday.

♦️In Pictures♦️



Fighters, led by the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, have gathered outside the Gauteng High Court in solidarity with the President ahead of the pre-sentencing hearing.#HandsOffMalema pic.twitter.com/7dkHh2zrxu — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 16, 2026

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