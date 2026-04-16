Limpopo Hawks arrest four municipal officials

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The officials are charged with violating the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Four municipal officials connected to alleged fraud and procurement irregularities have been arrested by the Hawks’ Limpopo serious corruption investigation unit.

The officials arrested in Polokwane on Wednesday, who range in age from 35 to 60, are charged with violating the Municipal Finance Management Act by allegedly circumventing appropriate tender procedures.

The arrests are part of a larger investigation into the Molemole local municipality.

TimesLIVE