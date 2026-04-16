Mpumalanga education warns against illegal sale of job posts

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The Mpumalanga department of education has warned the public of fake job posts within the sector.

This follows adverts on social media for multiple vacancies in the sector that were deemed to be for sale.

The department said all specified requirements for job applications are outlined in each job post and do not include any payment, including for the recruitment process.

“The department stresses that any attempt to secure a position through financial means is both illegal and unacceptable,” it said.

Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said authorities have cautioned that individuals who are found engaging in the buying or selling of posts will face serious consequences. “Under no circumstances should anyone attempt to buy or sell posts.”

“We urge the public and government officials to report any suspected cases of such misconduct to law enforcement agencies,” he said.

The department emphasised its commitment to a recruitment process that is fair, transparent, and based solely on merit.

TimesLIVE