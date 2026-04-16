Nine arrested, 17 TVs recovered after truck set alight in Western Cape

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The delivery truck was set alight before being looted in Atlantis in the Western Cape.

Nine youths were arrested for theft and possession of stolen property at Covid informal settlement in Atlantis early on Thursday.

This happened after a truck was set alight near John Dreyer Road on Wednesday night, said Western Cape police spokesperson Const Ndakhe Gwala.

“Members of public order police were deployed to monitor the situation. As they were approaching the crime scene on foot, they spotted the suspects carrying flat-screen television boxes,” Gwala said.

Seventeen of the television sets stolen from the truck were recovered by police in Atlantis, Cape Town. (SAPS)

“They then came under attack as the group started throwing stones. The members managed to ward off the attack and apprehended nine male suspects.

“Seventeen television sets were recovered from the suspects.”

TimesLIVE