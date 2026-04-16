One teacher dead, another injured after brazen attacks in Ekurhuleni

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Sadtu says those responsible must be brought to book without delay.

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union has expressed outrage at two attacks on teachers that left one dead and another fighting for his life.

A teacher at Barcelona Primary School in Daveyton, Tshepo Mankge, was shot and killed in front of his children while walking to work on Monday.

In another incident on Monday, the deputy principal at Lethulwazi Comprehensive School in Vosloorus, Kenneth Mandoyi, was shot and critically injured while on his way home. He is currently in intensive care in hospital.

Sadtu said on Thursday it believed the killing of Mankge was deliberate, as nothing was stolen from him.

“He was a dedicated teacher who served the school for 20 years and played a key role in shaping young lives,” the union said.

Sadtu deputy general-secretary Nkosana Dolopi said the incidents raised a growing concern of a continuous pattern of violence targeting educators, especially school leaders.

“Nearly 10 educators have been killed in the region since 2023, with little progress in arresting those responsible.

“This failure to apprehend perpetrators emboldens criminals and sends a dangerous message that educators are easy targets,” Dolopi said.

The union called on law enforcement agencies to act quickly and decisively.

“These killings must be prioritised, thoroughly investigated and those responsible must be brought to book without delay.”

TimesLIVE