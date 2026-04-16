Viral TikTok ignites hygiene debate and backlash over disrespect

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A TikTokker dancing on a supermarket counter has reignited discussion on parenting, public behaviour and content creation.

A trending TikTok clip has ignited controversy after a woman was filmed dancing on a grocery store counter.

The video shows her jumping onto an unmanned paypoint next to a cold-drink fridge and doing a few dance steps while posing for the cameraperson. A supermarket employee tries to stop both of them, but they appear to ignore her request.

The stunt drew substantial backlash after being shared on X, with commentators saying the checkout counters are surfaces where food is placed, making the behaviour inappropriate.

Others questioned the perceived lack of respect towards the staff.

The retailer, Checkers, said: “We’re aware of the video circulating on social media. This behaviour does not align with our standards and is not condoned by us. The matter is being addressed through the appropriate internal channels.”

Some of the comments from X users were:

“That’s disrespectful. Why would she put her feet where we put our food? Who’s meant to clean that after she’s done? Already retail workers have so much to do ... uncouth and just nasty.”

“Respect people’s jobs because some people actually get in trouble for allowing others to record in stores without permission ... childish behaviour.”

“Girl child has no one; every older woman nowadays do not reprimand young girls; they just tell them to live their best life and forgetting about consequences.”

“iProduct of soft parenting.”

“That girl is not only damaging Checkers’ property, but she’s also putting customers at a health risk. Food items are placed on that counter. Arrest that brat!”

“You’all too serious. They can wipe down the counter. Let the girl enjoy her youthfulness in this era of content creation.”

TimesLIVE