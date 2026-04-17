Bellarmine Mugabe admits lesser offence, co-accused takes rap for Hyde Park shooting

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe on Friday pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm and to contravening the Immigration Act.
His co-accused Tobias Tamirepi Matonhodze pleaded guilty to attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, defeating the ends of justice, and contravening the Immigration Act.
Mugabe, 28, and Matonhodze, 33, were convicted according to their pleadings by the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Friday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.
A worker was wounded after being shot in the back on February 19 at the property in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, occupied by the younger son of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.
The weapon has not yet been found.
The trial has been postponed to April 24 for sentencing proceedings.
The pair remain in custody.
TimesLIVE
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