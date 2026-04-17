Emfuleni councillors slam water intervention, communities ‘still suffering’

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The select committee paid an oversight visit to the Emfuleni local municipality in the Vaal region on Friday. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

A faith-based organisation (FBO) representative says the Emfuleni municipality’s plans to fix water and sanitation problems look successful on paper but communities are still suffering.

Thulani Monyake from Anointing Church of Christ was speaking during a visit by a select committee on co-operative governance and public administration (including traditional affairs, human settlements, and water and sanitation) in Emfuleni in Gauteng on Friday.

The committee visited the Leeuwkuil waste water treatment works. The municipality continues to face environmental concerns related to the Vaal River system and financial distress linked to outstanding debt owed to Rand Water.

Monyake said the interaction his organisation had with community members was different to that with the municipality.

“Community members report to us about how the sewage is affecting their homes and the entire area because they trust us enough to relay the message to the municipality not knowing that we are also being sidelined.”

Monyake, who resides in Block E Sharpeville, described the area as neglected, stating that there was clean underground water spilling on the streets and that the problem had not been fixed.

“This has affected many people in the area. Their water bills are extremely high because they pay for water they did not use,” Monyake said

He said the municipality was plagued by service delivery issues, including raw sewage flowing into streets, uncollected refuse and electricity power supply disruptions.

Freedom Front Plus representative from Vanderbijlpark, Cobus Cato, said the biggest issue in Emfuleni was the poor response to water leaks, with leaks not being repaired timeously.

“They are reported to the municipality and you are lucky to even get through. And when you do, they provide you with a reference number but they take forever to fix the problem.”

Cato said there was water running down the road, and half of that water was probably paid for by residents.

“When we have a burst pipe in the middle of the road, it causes potholes and cars cannot drive properly. It’s just a mess. But that’s specifically for the water issue.

“We had sewage that ran across the road into the river. When I called Rand Water to fix the problem, they sent the sewage straight into the river and caused an unhygienic environment,” he said.

Political party New Horizon Movement’s representative, Vincent Jones, said the biggest problem in the municipality was not just a lack of resources, but a breakdown in discipline, accountability and management culture.

Municipal staff did not take their work seriously; people arrived late, worked slowly, and faced no consequences, he said.

“This has gotten worse with political connections and strong union protection, which make it difficult to discipline underperforming employees.

“Even when the municipality has trucks and equipment, they’re not repaired or managed efficiently. Something as simple as fixing a tyre can take months, which delays urgent work on the ground,” Jones said.

He said the system was too centralised and disconnected, so the people who actually needed the vehicles did not have control over them, and the urgency of community needs was never attended to timeously.

This has gotten worse with political connections and strong union protection, which make it difficult to discipline underperforming employees. — Vincent Jones, New Horizon Movement’s representative,

“I hope after this intervention, Rand Water can operate like a private company, where there will be consequence management, where people will come to work on time and put in eight hours and leave at the right time,” he said.

South African National Civic Organisation regional chairperson Nkosinathi Ndwandwe said the municipality did not have enough money, vehicles or equipment to solve problems, which made it hard for workers to do their jobs.

Even when staff wanted to help, they often could not because they lacked basic resources.

“The community always reports the same issues to us. As an entity, we then escalate the issues to the municipality. But even after that, responses are slow, sometimes taking one to three weeks to fix something like a sewage spill or a burst pipe,” he said.

Rand Water COO Mahlomola Mehlo said R5.1bn was still required to complete the remaining work at the waste water treatment plant.

Once completed, the upgrades are expected to stop sewage pollution in the Vaal River and allow planned developments in the area to continue, Mehlo said.

Rand Water senior water professional and head of sanitation, Thokozani Boikhutso, said a lot has been done to repair and improve water and sanitation infrastructure since the intervention began in 2021.

She said blocked sewer lines have been cleared, collapsed pipelines have been replaced, several pump stations have been refurbished and are now operational.

However, she emphasised that more work needed to be done.

“The main focus going forward is to increase the capacity of the waste water treatment works, as the systems are overloaded due to population growth over the years.”

She said theft and vandalism were serious challenges affecting infrastructure and service delivery in the municipality.

“We have strengthened security measures at key sites. This includes reinforcing on-site security and introducing armed response to protect infrastructure and prevent further losses.

“A new management structure is expected to take over the running of water and sanitation services to ensure the system is properly maintained,” Boikhutso said.

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