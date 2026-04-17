Former municipality legal manager accused of fraud granted R10,000 bail

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Patricia Masutha's fraud and corruption case was postponed until May 21.

A former legal manager of the Elias Motsoaledi local municipality in Limpopo charged with fraud and corruption was granted R10,000 bail by the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Friday.

Patricia Masutha, 40, was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday as part of its ongoing probe into suspected tender fraud and corruption in local municipalities.

The investigation by the Hawks is aimed at uncovering and dismantling alleged collusion between municipal officials and service providers to manipulate procurement processes for personal gain.

“It is alleged that between 2016 and 2017, the suspect, in her capacity as legal manager, improperly facilitated the appointment of a service provider to supply Ripjar software to a municipal ‘crime intelligence’ division,” the Hawks said in a statement.

She also allegedly approved the appointment despite the service provider failing to meet the requirements set out in the Municipal Finance Management Act, thereby compromising procurement procedures.

As a result, the municipality allegedly suffered a financial loss of about R686,000.

The case was postponed until May 21 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE