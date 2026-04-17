Grade 10 pupil fatally stabbed in Limpopo village

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A 17-year-old grade 10 pupil has died after being fatally stabbed in Limpopo. File photo

A 17-year-old grade 10 pupil has died after being stabbed in Setumong village outside Polokwane on Thursday evening, prompting a manhunt for unknown suspects.

Police were alerted at about 7:30pm and proceeded to Setumong Clinic, where they found the lifeless body of the teenager. A doctor certified him dead on arrival.

The victim had sustained stab wounds to the chest and back.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the pupil was discovered by two fellow pupils from Ipopeng High School. The pair immediately contacted the victim’s brother and emergency services. An ambulance transported him to WF Knobel Hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba, the deceased was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Setumong village.

Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe condemned the killing and called for swift action.

She has instructed police to use all available resources to track down those responsible for what she described as a “heinous crime”.

No arrests have been made, and the suspects remain unknown.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

TimesLIVE