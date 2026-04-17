Man shoots three people dead in Rabie Ridge before turning gun on himself

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When police responded to the scene at Kanana Ext4, they also came under fire, leading to two other women sustaining gunshot injuries. Stock image

A man allegedly shot dead three people after a domestic dispute before turning the gun on himself in Rabie Ridge, east of Midrand, on Friday morning.

Two other people and a police officer were injured in the incident.

The man allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend whom he shot before shooting dead two other people in the house, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

When police responded to the scene in Kanana Ext4, they also came under fire, leading to two women sustaining gunshot injuries.

A police officer was injured by shattered glass from the police vehicle that was shot at.

“The two women and the officer are receiving medical treatment in hospital while the first three victims were declared dead.”

After fleeing the scene in a vehicle, the man abandoned and burned the vehicle between Ivory Park and Thembisa.

He then allegedly hijacked an Avanza vehicle, the tracker device of which was activated. The car was tracked to the N14 highway near Akasia and when the K9 and tracker members tried to stop him, the man reportedly shot himself.

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