Police seize gold nuggets in Booysens raid

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A Booysens man was found with six gold nuggets, according to police. Stock photo.

The Johannesburg serious organised crime investigation team arrested a man found with gold nuggets on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old man was arrested after the team, in conjunction with the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) K9 unit, pulled over a vehicle on Xavier Street, Booysens.

“The suspect tried to flee but was apprehended,” police said. “After the police members searched the suspect, they found three gold nuggets in his possession. Afterwards they took him to his business premises, where three more gold nuggets were found.

”A cash amount of R100,000, a digital scale and a money counter were also found and seized on the premises."

On Tuesday the JMPD and police arrested 13 men linked to illegal mining. The Lesotho nationals were operating out of the Kaserne informal settlement. A raid on their shack yielded two unlicensed firearms and 92 rounds of high-calibre ammunition.

JMPD chief Patrick Jaca said: “This operation highlights our commitment to reclaiming our streets from illegal mining syndicates.”

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