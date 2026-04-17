Senior Zulu prince’s funeral to be in KwaNongoma

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KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli says he has received “with profound shock and deep sadness” the news that senior Zulu prince uMntwana Gibizizwe kaQadulana kaSolomon has died at the age of 67.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at oSuthu, near eNyokeni Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. He had passed away on April 11, the premier’s office said.

Ntuli paid tribute to him as a distinguished servant of the Zulu monarchy, who served with unwavering loyalty and humility under two reigns.

“uMntwana Gibizizwe rendered dedicated service to His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and continued in that same spirit of commitment under the reign of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

“He was a trusted pillar of strength, guidance and continuity within the royal family, and played a meaningful role in the organisation of traditional ceremonies that promote social cohesion and preserve our cultural heritage,” Ntuli said.

“We mourn alongside His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the royal family, and the Zulu nation at large.”

TimesLIVE