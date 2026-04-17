Teens turn to music to cope with stress, but when does it become a concern?

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Music and solitude can help teens cope with stress, but experts say parents should watch for signs of deeper distress. Stock image

Teenagers in some of Gauteng’s most under-resourced schools are facing intense pressure, and many are turning to music and time alone to cope.

Research from the University of Johannesburg points to what experts describe as a growing mental health crisis among pupils, with emotional strain affecting not only their well-being but also their ability to learn.

Some teenagers are struggling so deeply that it is disrupting their daily lives.

“In my study, some teenagers spoke about feeling hopeless ‘most of the time’. One participant described overdosing because she felt she couldn’t cope any more,” said educational psychologist Dr Linda Jabbour, who led the study.

The research focused on pupils in grades 8 to 11 in Johannesburg South, a stage where young people are especially vulnerable.

For many teenagers, coping does not always look obvious. At home, a stressed teen might retreat into their room, put on headphones, and spend time alone. To adults, this can look like avoidance but it is often something else entirely. Jabbour said this mechanism is effective and healthy.

If a teen is still connecting, functioning, and finding moments of joy, it’s likely healthy. But if that behaviour becomes constant, isolating, or starts affecting school, relationships, or daily life, it may be a sign that they’re struggling more deeply — Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, Sadag

“In the study, teenagers described music and alone-time as ways to calm themselves, process their emotions, and take a break from stressful environments,” she said.

For those living in crowded or high-stress homes, these moments can offer rare relief. “Putting on headphones or spending time alone is one of the few ways they can create a sense of control and emotional space,” she said.

Music, in particular, plays a powerful role. “Music can help regulate mood, it can soothe anxiety, provide comfort, and even help teens feel understood. So these behaviours are not necessarily avoidance - they are often adaptive coping strategies.”

Mental health experts say this is a normal part of growing up.

“It’s completely normal and even healthy for teenagers to need space. Things like listening to music, being alone for a while, reading, or playing sport can be positive ways of coping,” said Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, project manager for education at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

But both experts stress that context matters. These coping strategies are helpful when they are part of a balanced way of dealing with stress, but not the only way. “The key difference lies in intensity, duration, and impact on daily functioning,” said Jabbour.

Healthy coping might look like a teenager taking time alone and then returning to everyday life, going to school, interacting with family and staying connected.

Warning signs

“If a teen is still connecting, functioning, and finding moments of joy, it’s likely healthy. But if that behaviour becomes constant, isolating or starts affecting school, relationships or daily life, it may be a sign that they’re struggling more deeply,” said Parbhoo-Seetha.

Warning signs often show up as changes over time. These include withdrawing most of the time, losing interest in activities they once enjoyed, avoiding friends, or struggling at school. “So it’s not the behaviour itself, it’s how extreme, prolonged, and disruptive it becomes,” said Jabbour.

Many adults misinterpret these signs. “One of the biggest misconceptions is that withdrawal means a teenager is being rude, lazy, or deliberately difficult,” said Jabbour. “In reality, withdrawal is often a sign that a young person is overwhelmed and trying to cope with emotions they don’t yet have the skills to express.”

She added that dismissing it as “just a phase” can be risky. “While some moodiness is normal in adolescence, persistent withdrawal can be a signal that something deeper is going on.”

Parbhoo-Seetha said the warning signs are often subtle at first. “Some of the signs we often see include noticeable shifts in mood such as sadness, anger or irritability, pulling away from others, changes in sleep or appetite, or a drop in school performance,” she said.

“Families should consider seeking help when changes in behaviour last for a few weeks or more, and especially when they start affecting the teen’s functioning,” said . — Dr Linda Jabbour, educational psychologist

“One of the biggest concerns is when a young person starts expressing feelings of hopelessness or talks about not wanting to be here.”

The study also found that stress does not come from one place. At school, many pupils face overcrowded classrooms and a lack of basic resources.

“They’re often in overcrowded classrooms. Some don’t even have basic equipment or textbooks. So, you have very high expectations and very limited support,” said Jabbour.

At the same time, many teenagers feel that education is their only way out of poverty, adding even more pressure. “They worry constantly about failing, about disappointing their families, and about what will happen after matric,” she said.

At home, there is often little chance to switch off.

When to seek help

The most important step is recognising when a teenager needs help.

“Families should consider seeking help when changes in behaviour last for a few weeks or more, and especially when they start affecting the teen’s functioning,” said Jabbour.

Serious warning signs include:

persistent sadness;

talk of self-harm;

major changes in sleep or appetite; and

ongoing withdrawal.

“If a parent feels something is ‘not quite right’, it’s worth taking seriously — even if they’re unsure,” she said.

Parbhoo-Seetha urged families not to delay. “The most important thing is not to wait. Early support can make a meaningful difference.”

Support does not have to be complicated. “Listening, really listening, is more powerful than having the right answer,” she said. “Simple phrases like ‘I’m here for you’ or ‘Help me understand what you’re going through’ can open the door.”

Both experts agree that teenagers should not have to cope alone. “The most important thing is that the young person does not have to cope alone.”

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