South Africa

University of the Free State student dies on day of graduation

Gugulethu Mashinini

Gugulethu Mashinini

A day of celebration turned to mourning at the University of the Free State after the sudden death of a student hours before graduating. (Wikimedia Commons)

The University of the Free State (UFS) says a student at its Bloemfontein campus died on Friday afternoon, just hours before the student was due to graduate.

In a statement, the university said the cause of death is not yet known.

The incident has cast a sombre mood over what was meant to be a day of celebration for graduates and their families.

The university expressed its condolences to those affected. “It is with deep sadness that the university shares the news of the passing of one of our students,” said the university.

UFS extended its sympathies to the student’s family, friends and fellow students, saying its thoughts were with them during this difficult time.

TimesLIVE

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