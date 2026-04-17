Wet weekend in store for much of South Africa

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Wave heights along the coastline are forecast to reach 4-5m from Sunday into Monday. File photo.

Cold, wet and windy conditions are expected across various parts of the country, including the southern and eastern coastline of South Africa this weekend.

Moreover, marine conditions are expected to markedly deteriorate, with wave heights along the coastline forecast to reach 4-5m from Sunday into Monday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an alert of the change in weather expected to affect large parts of the country from Friday through to Monday.

This change in weather is associated with the passage of two consecutive cold fronts making landfall over the western parts of South Africa.

“Initially, these systems are expected to impact the Western Cape and Northern Cape, before spreading eastwards across the central and eastern interior over the weekend,” said Saws.

From Friday, cold, wet and windy conditions will dominate the western interior, including parts of the Western and Northern Cape. Significant rainfall is expected over these regions, accompanied by strong winds as well as a notable drop in daytime temperatures.

By Sunday cold, wet and windy conditions will have spread to the eastern and southern parts of the country

By Saturday the cold airmass will penetrate further into the central interior, while the cold front progresses further east of the country. Widespread cool to cold conditions are expected across much of South Africa. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are forecast over the central and eastern provinces, including the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

By Sunday cold, wet and windy conditions will have spread to the eastern and southern parts of the country, including the southern and eastern coastline.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with some high-lying areas in the western interior and adjacent regions possibly experiencing daytime temperatures between 10°C and 12°C. These conditions, combined with strong winds, will result in a pronounced wind chill effect.

By contrast, the northern extremities of the country are expected to remain relatively warm during this period.

The public is advised to:

exercise caution when travelling on wet and slippery roads;

avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall;

secure loose outdoor objects that may be affected by strong winds;

stay away from the coastline during rough sea conditions; and

ensure safe use of heating devices.

TimesLIVE