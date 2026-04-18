EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi arrested as Madlanga probe tightens grip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested on fraud and corruption charges as the Madlanga Commission probe intensifies. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested on charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice following ongoing investigations by the Madlanga commission task team.

Mkhwanazi was arrested at his Gauteng home and is expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

“The SAPS’s Madlanga commission task team has arrested a 50-year-old senior municipal officer for fraud, corruption and defeating the ends and/or obstructing the ends of justice,” said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

While Mathe did not name him as he has yet to appear in court, sources have confirmed to the Sunday Times that the arrested officer is Mkhwanazi.

“The task team is still searching for other suspects linked to the case,” said Mathe. ”These arrests emanate from an ongoing investigation into corruption within the EMPD.”

Mkhwanazi’s arrest marks a dramatic escalation in the fallout from the commission, where he was grilled over allegations that he orchestrated criminal operations using officers under his command.

The commission heard that Mkhwanazi is linked to a specialised unit within the EMPD allegedly involved in serious crimes, including extortion, kidnapping, hijacking, murder and torture.

Among the most serious claims is that he ordered subordinates to carry out an armed robbery at a property in Rosebank, Johannesburg — an operation investigators believe may have been disguised as a law enforcement raid.

Madlanga commission co-commissioner Sandile Khumalo told the inquiry that Mkhwanazi, along with fellow officer Aiden McKenzie, provided misleading accounts about their involvement in the robbery.

According to Khumalo, Mkhwanazi initially failed to disclose that he had been at the scene and only conceded after investigators obtained CCTV footage showing a white vehicle parked outside the premises.

To me, it looks like you tasked them to go commit an armed robbery at somebody’s house — Sandile Khumalo, Madlanga commission co-commissioner

“It was only after we confronted McKenzie with the footage that the presence of Mkhwanazi was confirmed,” Khumalo said.

During his testimony, Mkhwanazi appeared visibly shaken, at one point conceding: “You’re correct, commissioner.”

However, he later contradicted himself, stating: “I was not there, commissioner,” before suggesting he may have withheld certain details.

The inconsistency drew criticism from the commission, which raised concerns about a pattern of selective disclosure involving Mkhwanazi, McKenzie and fellow officer Keisha Leigh-Stols, suggesting possible efforts to shield one another.

Khumalo questioned the legitimacy of the operation. “To me, it looks like you tasked them to go commit an armed robbery at somebody’s house,” he said.

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello accused Mkhwanazi of fabricating a “joint operation” narrative years later to legitimise the actions of officers involved.

“The story comes three years after the raid, and no-one was aware that it was a joint operation,” Sello said. “In 2023, in an attempt to legitimise the efforts of Stols and McKenzie, Mkhwanazi concocted this version.”

Mkhwanazi rejected the allegations, insisting other officers would support his version and denying any involvement in criminal conduct.

“I’m not that type of person. Your concern is my concern. I am not defending anyone,” he said.

The commission also heard that no formal criminal complaint appeared to have authorised the raid, raising doubts about its legality.

Mkhwanazi also faced scrutiny over his alleged links to underworld figures. He admitted to having “brotherly” ties with alleged “Big Five” cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, but denied receiving any financial benefits.

He rejected claims that he was paid to facilitate the installation of blue lights on vehicles linked to Matlala’s security company.

Further allegations against him include the drafting of an unauthorised memorandum of understanding between the EMPD and private companies, including Matlala’s Medicare 24 and Anubis Protection Services, and registering vehicles in the municipality’s name.

Mkhwanazi disputed the authenticity of a draft letter presented to the commission, but Sello argued that his denial lacked credibility, saying the wording aligned with prior communications attributed to him.