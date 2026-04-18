Mel and Peet Viljoen ‘back in SA soon’ to face the music

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Peet and Mel Viljoen at the opening of the Tammy Taylor in Illovo, a nail and beauty salon.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis has warned South Africans against donating money to Melany and Peet Viljoen, who were arrested in Florida in the US for allegedly stealing groceries worth $5,300 (about R86,000) last month.

The couple, popularly known for their stint on The Real Housewives of Pretoria, are being detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) agency.

Bolhuis said his company had recently obtained information confirming that the US intended to deport the couple and that, if and when they returned, they would face multiple criminal complaints from alleged victims in South Africa.

“The couple’s attempt to evade justice by fleeing to the US now appears to be rapidly unravelling,” Bolhuis said in a statement.

He said he was representing several people who claim to have been scammed by the celebrity couple.

Following their appearance at Palm Beach district court in South Florida on Thursday, the Viljoens’ legal representative, Ryan Berger, indicated that they intend to plead not guilty. The case is set down for May 7 for a pre-trial hearing.

Mugshots of 'The Real Housewives of Pretoria' star Melany ‘Mel’ Viljoen and her husband, Petrus ‘Peet’ Viljoen, after their arrest in Florida, US. (x.com)

“Their documentation used to leave South Africa was allegedly manipulated and fraudulently falsified, raising serious suspicions of a co-ordinated escape plan,” Bolhuis said.

“American authorities have made it clear that they do not intend to continue spending resources on detaining the Viljoen couple, who have been staying in the US illegally.

“We can confirm that the Viljoen couple will likely be back on South African soil imminently — with or without criminal prosecution in the US.”

Bolhuis said that since May 2025, his company, Specialised Security Services, had published details of the Viljoens’ history of alleged dodgy dealings in South Africa, including:

racketeering (selling non-existent Tammy Taylor nail franchises);

fraud and theft (stealing stock valued at over R70m);

intimidation and extortion (using threats to prevent victims from opening cases); and

hate speech (Peet Viljoen’s racist public statements, including “I don’t speak baboon anymore.”)

Bolhuis urged South Africans not to invest in any businesses or deals involving the couple.

There were so many different scams from America in the few months they were there; it’s unbelievable. But it’s smaller amounts. They have nothing; everything has been taken in America. They have nothing here [South Africa]; they have squandered everything they have stolen. There’s a list of people they owe money to here. They must do the time — Mike Bolhuis, private investigator

He told the Sunday Times the purpose of his warning was to ensure swift action if the couple returned to South Africa and said his company was helping clients open cases with police.

“We cannot divulge their names, but we’ve warned them not to [make donations to the Viljoens]. We’ve told them that anybody who involves themselves in their deals makes them complicit. Trying to sell something on their behalf or getting involved in anything that they’ve done before, we’ll hold them accountable and add them to the docket.”

He encouraged those who have been scammed to come forward and register criminal cases against the Viljoens and take note that the couple might still attempt to influence people to assist them with money.

“There are many people who were so intimidated, and they are still so scared and unsure; that’s why we sent this latest warning. Everything they’ve lured people into is false. It’s misrepresentations.”

Bolhuis alleged that the couple had recently scammed people out of small amounts, such as R5,000 and R10,000, claiming they were deposits to help them get into the US.

“We take statements [from] all those who have been scammed and influenced to make donations. Many people have contacted us saying they lost R5,000 thinking the Viljoens could be the gateway to America.

“There were so many different scams from America in the few months they were there; it’s unbelievable. But it’s smaller amounts. They have nothing; everything has been taken in America. They have nothing here [South Africa]; they have squandered everything they have stolen. There’s a list of people they owe money to here. They must do the time.”