South Africa

SAPS Madlanga task team arrest Ekurhuleni municipality official for fraud and corruption

The arrest by the SAPS Madlanga task team is part of a broader investigation into alleged corruption within the EMPD

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Former Acting Deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga together with Co-Commissioners Adv Sesi Baloyi SC during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Police arrested a 50-year-old senior municipal official at his home in Gauteng on Saturday as part of an ongoing corruption probe linked to the Ekurhuleni Metro police department (EMPD).

“The SAPS’ Madlanga task team arrested a 50-year-old senior municipal official for fraud, corruption and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

The arrest is part of a broader investigation into alleged corruption within the EMPD, with more suspects potentially facing arrest.

“The task team is still searching for other suspects linked to the case,” Mathe said.

“These arrests emanate from an ongoing investigation into corruption within the EMPD,” said Mathe.

“No further comment will be provided on the merits of the case at this stage.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

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