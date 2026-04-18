Two funerals to be held for Richards Bay shooting victim after family feud

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Richards Bay man Shan Govender will have two funerals on Sunday after a legal fight between his life partner and his children.

Richards Bay supervisor Shan Govender, who was gunned down by a colleague at the Mondi mill in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town on April 8, will finally be laid to rest on Sunday.

Govender’s funeral was scheduled for last Saturday but was postponed at the 11th hour.

This after his partner of 14 years, Jean Naidoo, and his estranged family — his ex-wife and four children — went to court to fight over who had the right to host his final farewell and whether he should be given a Hindu or Christian funeral.

After negotiations and legal advice, a source said Naidoo eventually relented to the estranged family “out of respect” to Govender.

The family friend said Naidoo was heartbroken and grieving and wanted to honour Govender’s final send-off wishes because it was something they had discussed after Naidoo lost her daughter three years ago.

However, the source said she didn’t have the heart to drag the matter out in court for months.

“She tried her best to honour Shan but out of respect for him she couldn’t bear knowing he was lying in the morgue and decided to give in.”

A funeral service will be held at Naidoo’s home where she lived with Govender in Brackenham from 9am to 11.30am, before proceeding to Durban where his family including four children Yvonne, Edwin, Chantel and Allister will host another funeral between 2pm to 3.30pm.

Family friend and local councillor Ray Govender said he was glad the families had eventually reached an agreement.

“This is the first time I have heard of someone having two funerals, a Christian and a Hindu one. The truth is Shan was born a Hindu and he converted to Christianity when he encountered challenges in his life. He was a devout Christian man until his death.

“Its really sad and wasteful that money will be spent hosting two funerals. But at the end of the day we just want to see him being given a dignified funeral,” said the councillor.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police in Richards Bay opened an inquest docket as well as cases of murder and attempted murder after a workplace shooting involving three colleagues at the mill on April 8.

He said the victims were at their workplace when a 54-year-old employee allegedly drew a firearm and shot Govender, his supervisor. A second victim, a colleague, sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh after being struck by a stray bullet before the employee turned the gun on himself.

Netshiunda said the motive for the shooting was not known.

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