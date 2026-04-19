One killed in N12 gas tanker fiery crash as major routes closed in southern Johannesburg

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One person died when their motor vehicle collided with a gas tanker.

A motorist has died in a fiery crash involving a gas tanker on the N12 in southern Johannesburg, leading to the closure of the highway in both directions.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the driver of a light motor vehicle that collided with the tanker sustained fatal injuries.

“The driver that was reported to be trapped in the light motor vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Fihla.

In a joint statement, the JMPD and the City of Johannesburg’s emergency management services (EMS) confirmed they are still responding to the incident, which occurred on the N12 westbound before Comaro Road in Bassonia.

Earlier, EMS spokesperson Kagiso Phasha said the tanker had been stationary on the highway when it was struck from behind by the light motor vehicle, triggering a fire.

“The N12 east and N12 west are currently closed until further notice to ensure the safety of motorists and to allow emergency personnel to manage the incident effectively,” said Phasha.

EMS said the emergency call was received at about 3.15am, with crews arriving to find the tanker engulfed in flames after the collision.

Fihla warned that the situation remains dangerous.

“Due to the volatile nature of the gas cargo and the fire, a total road closure is in place for the eastbound and westbound lanes. The N12 remains a high-risk zone as cooling operations continue,” he said.

Authorities expect the closure to remain in place for several hours as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze, cool the tanker and conduct mop-up operations.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Traffic is being diverted at the R59 Reading Interchange for westbound vehicles heading towards Soweto, while eastbound traffic towards Alberton is being redirected at Comaro Road.

Suggested alternative routes include the M1 via Booysens, the R59 through Alberton, Kliprivier Drive through the southern suburbs and Comaro Road via Oakdene.

“We urge motorists to exercise patience and, if possible, avoid travelling through the southern parts of Johannesburg,” Fihla said.

TimesLIVE