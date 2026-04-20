Parents identify bodies of young men shot dead in Nelson Mandela Bay

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Gqeberha police are investigating the mysterious murders of two young men who went missing on April 16. Picture:

Gqeberha police are investigating the mysterious murders of two young men who went missing on April 16 and whose bodies were found in separate locations the next day.

Both had been shot dead.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said according to preliminary information, 22‑year‑old Sandile Ngoqo left his home in Abelia Crescent, Sunridge Park, on the evening of April 16 to pick up his friend, 19‑year‑old Mazizi Ntshibilili, in Prestwick Street, Greenshields Park.

“It is alleged that they were going to Summerstrand. They used a white Volkswagen Caddy belonging to Ngoqo.

“However, it is further alleged that they visited a tavern in Motherwell later that night,” Beetge said.

The body of Ntshibilili was found at about 5.30am on April 17 in Mgwalana Street, NU6, Motherwell, with gunshot wounds to his head.

At about 10.30am the same day, the body of Ngoqo was found next to the Swartkops River, close to Corobrik.

He had a gunshot wound to his back.

“The vehicle they were using was discovered abandoned in Ndlanzi Street, NU8, Motherwell, on the same day,” Beetge said.

“Both victims were identified by their parents on [Monday].”

He said two counts of murder were under investigation.

Anyone who can assist the police with information that could help with the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Det Capt Pieterse, on 082-442-1684 (for the murder of Mazizi), or Capt Petrus on 082-771-4573 (regarding the murder of Ngoqo).

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Callers may opt to remain anonymous.

The Herald