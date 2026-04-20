South Africa

POLL | What’s your take on Manamela’s corruption claims against Masemola and Cele?

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The Pretoria high court has lifted the suspension of Mpumalanga top cop Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.File photo.
Suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela. File photo (Supplied)

Suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela has made serious allegations against national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and former police minister Bheki Cele.

During a media briefing in Mbombela on Sunday, Manamela claimed Masemola and Cele were involved in corruption and political interference.

She alleged Masemola had accepted a R5m bribe to influence the investigation into the 2009 Jimmy Mohlala murder and accused him of failing to act against corrupt officers.

She claimed Cele pushed for the arrest of a former Mpumalanga MEC without evidence and became upset when she didn’t comply.

She also claimed she was sidelined for acting against corruption in the police, saying her suspension came at a time when she was taking action against officers allegedly involved in extortion and corruption.

Her timing in raising her concerns was questioned by many, especially as she is facing legal and disciplinary action.

TimesLIVE

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