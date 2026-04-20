Tshwane and Joburg emergency services on high alert as heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms are forecast

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Heavy disruptive rain has been predicted for Tshwane. File photo.

Emergency services for the Tshwane and Johannesburg metros remain on high alert to respond to any weather-related incidents after a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms was issued for Gauteng for Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a weather alert for severe thunderstorms, which may result in flooding of susceptible low-lying areas and damage to infrastructure and settlements due to strong, damaging winds and hail.

In a statement, emergency services urged residents to exercise caution, particularly during periods of heavy rain.

City of Tshwane emergency services said several areas within Tshwane are particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to rivers, streams, low-lying terrain and stormwater systems, which pose a higher risk of flooding.

High-risk areas include, but are not limited to:

Centurion: Areas along the Hennops River, Irene, Zwartkop, Eldoraigne and Lyttelton;

Pretoria North and West: Low-lying areas and bridges — Apies River, including Wonderboom South, Hercules, and Rosslyn;

Mamelodi and Nellmapius: Informal settlements and flood-prone zones near natural drainage channels; and

Soshanguve and Mabopane: Areas affected by overflowing stormwater.

Possible impacts include:

Intense rainfall that could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat terrains, and roads prone to flooding;

Significant amounts of small hail, especially in open spaces;

Strong winds and frequent lightning that may cause structural damage or trigger fires;

Disruptions to traffic as major roads become flooded;

An increased risk of vehicle accidents due to poor visibility and slippery road conditions; and

Damage to homes and other structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal settlements.

Safety tips during severe thunderstorms:

Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbed-wire fences and power lines that may attract lightning;

Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms; and

Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams.

TimesLive