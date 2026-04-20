WATCH | Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager in court on fraud and other charges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla will spend three more nights in prison after their bail hearing was postponed to Thursday.

The two men appeared at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday following their arrest at the weekend. They are charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that Lerutla was arrested for speeding in 2019, and when it was time to appear in court, he got someone to pretend to be him and attend on his behalf.

It is further alleged that Mkhwanazi assisted Lerutla in this deception and was paid for his efforts.

The state maintains that Lerutla and Mkhwanazi acted in common purpose in the commission of the offence.

“Accused one [Mkhwanazi] is the receiver of the gratification, and accused two [Lerutla] is the giver,” the prosecutor, Adv Nceba Ntelwa, said.

Ntelwa asked the court to postpone the matter to Thursday to allow them time to complete bail information.

Sowetan