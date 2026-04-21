AFU seizes millions in assets in crackdown on Northern Cape crime

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The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the forfeiture orders which it said sent a strong message that people would not be allowed to benefit unlawfully by defrauding the government. Stock image

The Asset Forfeiture Unit in the Northern Cape has obtained various forfeiture orders which it said will disrupt organised crime and strip offenders of the proceeds of criminality.

Effectively, these forfeiture orders transfer ownership of the criminal assets directly to the state, ensuring they can no longer be used to fund or facilitate illegal activity.

On Friday, the AFU obtained forfeiture orders for two properties in Kuruman with an estimated combined value of R3m, which it said were acquired using proceeds derived from drug dealing and the operation of illegal shebeens and taverns.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the properties are linked to Barney George Peters, an alleged gang leader of a group known as the “Hollanders”. Peters is accused of orchestrating criminal activities, including drug trafficking and violent gang-related offences, in Kimberley and Kuruman.

Peters, together with 17 alleged gang members and several of his former wives, is appearing before the Kimberley high court on a range of charges, including aiding and abetting criminal gang activity, conspiracy to commit murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, fraud, public violence, rape, kidnapping, assault and defeating the ends of justice.

In a separate case, a white Hino 300 truck, a Bon Voyage cattle trailer and 289 gas cylinders valued at about R550,000 were declared forfeit to the state.

“These assets were used as instruments in the illegal trade and distribution of gas.”

Senokoatsane said the AFU also secured a forfeiture order for assets seized in Port Nolloth, where foreigners were arrested for illegal mining activities. The forfeited items include R49,000 in cash and unpolished diamonds weighing a combined total of more than 9 carats.

He said further forfeiture orders include a Nissan NP200 bakkie seized in Postmasburg, which was used to escort a stolen bus valued at about R2m.

“The vehicle was found carrying diesel, tools used for breaking into vehicles and documentation linked to the stolen bus.”

In addition, a Mazda 323 seized in the De Aar policing area was forfeited to the state after being used to transport stolen copper cables valued at R100,000.

Another forfeiture order was granted for a silver Opel Corsa seized in Postmasburg, which was used in the transportation of stolen livestock.

“These forfeiture orders demonstrate the NPA’s continued commitment, through the AFU, to ensuring that crime does not pay. By targeting the financial gains and tools used in criminal activities, the AFU plays a critical role in dismantling organised crime networks and safeguarding communities,” Senokoatsane said.

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