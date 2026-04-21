Double celebration for Innocentia Manchidi and hubby on 7th wedding anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Innocentia Manchidi and her husband Mpho are expecting their second child together.

Congratulations are in order for actress Innocentia Manchidi and her husband, Mpho, who turned their wedding anniversary celebration into a double celebration, revealing they are expecting their second child together.

In celebration of their 7th wedding anniversary, Innocentia took to Instagram on Tuesday, revealing her pregnancy and sharing pics from their pregnancy photoshoot.

“See what the Lord has done. Happy anniversary baby Mpho. Today marks our year of perfection and completion, 7 years in holy matrimony. Oh my love, I still do. Thank you for this beautiful marriage, wholesome life and happy home,” she wrote.

Innocentia went on to reveal that they are expecting their second child together.

“And of course, our anniversary looks a little different this year as we transition into parents of two. One day I’ll tell you about this God that restored us and made us whole. Reagoleboga Ntate, o tshwanetswe ke dipoko le di thoriso."

With the first pregnancy, Innocentia and her partner chose to keep the news under wraps.

“We made a decision to keep our pregnancy private (not a secret) until a time we felt ready to share.”