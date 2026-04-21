Emmarentia road rage shooter case referred to inquest as NPA declines to prosecute

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The section of Barry Hertzog Avenue, Emmarentia, where the road rage shooting took place.

A white hatchback, some loud hooting and an argument spiralling into gunfire. What began as a Sunday drive through Emmarentia has ended in a massive road rage case and, for now, one without a prosecution.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hit pause on murder and attempted murder charges against 58-year-old Abdul Gafoor Hoorzook Hoosen after a dramatic warning statement ― backed by video footage and clearly detailed photographs ― reframed the case from one of an alleged killer to a man claiming he fired in self-defence.

In his sworn account, Hoosen describes a confrontation that escalated from aggressive driving to outright violence on Barry Hertzog Avenue.

He says the trouble started when he hooted at another driver — now deceased — whose erratic driving nearly caused a crash. Instead of backing off, the man allegedly retaliated, swerving and braking aggressively before colliding with Hoosen’s vehicle.

Moments later, both cars stopped near Checkers in Emmarentia. What followed, according to Hoosen, was a heated exchange that escalated into chaos.

He claims he was verbally abused, punched in the face, dragged to the ground and injured during a physical altercation involving both the deceased and the man’s wife.

According to the statement, the female passenger retrieved a firearm from their vehicle and fired a shot. The deceased allegedly took the gun from her, cocked it and aimed directly at Hoosen.

Only a bystander’s last-second intervention, he said, prevented that shot from hitting him.

“I held a reasonable apprehension … that he was about to again discharge his firearm with the intention of harming or killing me.”

Hoosen, a licensed firearm owner and instructor, said he drew his own weapon ― a Glock 27 ― and fired three to four shots. The deceased collapsed.

Immediately the man’s wife, he said, picked up the fallen firearm and pointed it at him. Hoosen fired again, striking her in the arm. Only then, he said, did the threat end as he had successfully disarmed her.

He placed his gun on the ground and sat down.

Additional to his statement, Hoosen also handed in video footage — widely circulated clips, plus additional recordings over to the court.

This evidence, he argued, supports his version that he never introduced a firearm until one was used against him.

Also standing in his favour, Hoosen told the court, is the fact that he stayed at the scene, called emergency services and urged bystanders to help the wounded man.

He claims he acted “responsibly” throughout and only used lethal force as a last resort.

Rather than proceeding immediately with prosecution, the NPA has opted to wait. Evidence remains outstanding, such as ballistic and postmortem reports, verification of video footage and witness statements.

And in another potential twist, Hoosen suggests the deceased’s partner may herself face criminal scrutiny for introducing and firing a weapon.

Hoosen has been released from custody, his advocate Muhammed Yusuf Razak told The Sunday Times.

“I was there when it happened,” he said.