Fire damages Lower Sabie restaurant, floods close road to Orpen gate

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A fire was reported on Monday at Lower Sabie Rest Camp in the Kruger National Park.

A fire broke out at Lower Sabie rest camp in the Kruger National Park on Tuesday morning, affecting the shop and restaurant facilities.

The fire was swiftly contained, said South African National Parks (SANParks).

“No injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated and an update will be provided in due course.

“The restaurant and reception area are inaccessible for safety reasons.”

SANParks praised the quick response of staff on site: “The ranger team and other staff members reacted quickly and managed to contain the fire before it could spread to other structures.”

The incident came amid ongoing access challenges to the park after infrastructure damage from flooding this year and heavy rains again this week.

SANParks confirmed that Orpen Gate is inaccessible after a bridge along the R531 near the Wits Rural Facility, outside the park, was washed away. Visitors have been advised to use other entry and exit points including Paul Kruger Gate and Phalaborwa Gate until further notice.

The DA in Limpopo urged Limpopo’s MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure, Ernest Rachoene, to start repairs urgently.

The party said prolonged disruption could hurt tourism and agriculture in the region.

According to the DA, the bridge between Shimungwe Gate and the Wits Rural Facility was washed away on Sunday night, forcing authorities to shut the route to Orpen Gate.

The R531 is a key access road to the park and is also vital for surrounding rural communities.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and make use of other routes while the road is closed.