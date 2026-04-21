Here are the 10 hotspots for pedestrian accidents on SA roads

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As South Africa prepares for increased travel over the coming two long weekends, road safety activists and authorities have identified hotspots where pedestrians are at risk of being knocked down by vehicles.

With Freedom Day falling on a Monday (April 27) and Workers’ Day on Friday (May 1) in the same week, this is expected to trigger travel, including interprovincial trips, which will result in high traffic density on the national routes, increasing the risk of crashes and fatalities. The N1, N2, N3, N4 and R61 are some of the routes expected to experience high traffic volumes and possible congestion.

Pedestrian activity is also expected to increase, especially around entertainment venues and places where special events will be held, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

“Pedestrian safety remains a huge challenge for the country, as pedestrian–vehicle accidents account for 43% of fatalities on the roads,” he said.

“The RTMC has identified areas of high risk in each province for intensifying co-ordinated and intelligence-led law enforcement operations to ensure compliance with the rules of the road and highly visible police patrols.”

The top 10 districts or municipalities that contribute the highest number of pedestrian crashes and fatalities are:

City of Johannesburg; eThekwini; City of Cape Town; Ekurhuleni; City of Tshwane; Nkangala; Bojanala; Ehlanzeni; Gert Sibande; and Sekhukhune.

About 46% of fatal crashes and 44% of fatalities occur in these districts.

“High-risk routes in each district have been identified for targeted law enforcement operation and intensified monitoring to improve the situation,“ Zwane said.

”Public transport safe stop zones will also be enforced to discourage operators from off-loading passengers on unsafe sections of the roads.

“Motorists are advised to exercise patience and be cautious when driving in these cities, especially closer to residential areas and informal settlements. Pedestrians are also advised to desist from walking on the roads while under the influence of alcohol, avoid walking on highways, use pedestrian bridges to cross busy freeways, and wear bright clothes when using the roads at night.”

TimesLIVE