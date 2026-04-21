Man shot 17 times in Soweto taxi rank

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A man was shot dead at Phefeni taxi rank in Dube, Soweto, on Tuesday, shortly after finishing a meal at nearby food stall.

A man was shot dead at Phefeni taxi rank in Dube, Soweto, on Tuesday, shortly after finishing a meal at nearby food stall.

According to eyewitnesses, the unidentified man — believed to be in his early thirties — was leaving Dube hostel after finishing a meal when a white minibus stopped nearby. Three men reportedly exited the vehicle and allegedly shot him 17 times.

“As we are standing here, we don’t know what happened. Nobody from this neighbourhood knows this young man,” the witness said.

It is unknown why the victim was killed. A firearm was found on the victim.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said a case of murder has been opened.

“It is reported that the suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle. They motive for the incident is currently unknown and investigations are ongoing,” she said.

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