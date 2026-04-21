Opposition parties call for suspension of arrested Ekurhuleni city manager

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Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla was arrested at the weekend.

Opposition parties are calling for the suspension of Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla after his arrest.

The DA and ActionSA said Lerutla should be removed from his position while investigations continue, warning his continued presence could damage the integrity of the city.

ActionSA confirmed it will table a motion in council on Tuesday to suspend Lerutla.

According to ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, the move follows Lerutla’s arrest on allegations of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Khumalo said the law gives council the authority to act.

“The Municipal Systems Act is clear. The authority to suspend a city manager rests solely with the municipal council,” he said.

He said council can act where serious allegations exist and where a senior official’s presence may interfere with investigations or harm public interest.

“ActionSA holds that the gravity of the charges necessitates the immediate suspension of Mr Lerutla, not only to protect the integrity and public image of the city, but above all to uphold the principles of good governance,” Khumalo said.

The DA described Lerutla’s arrest as deeply embarrassing for the ANC-EFF coalition governing Ekurhuleni, saying it had previously warned against his appointment.

DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane said the city could not be led by someone potentially linked to criminal activity.

“He must be suspended immediately and, if found guilty, dismissed without delay,” Rasilingwane said.

The two parties said the situation points to deeper governance problems in the metro, with ActionSA warning failure to act could undermine public trust.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has appointed Tsholofelo Koopedi as acting municipal manager after Lerutla’s arrest.

Lerutla and suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi appeared at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday after their arrests at the weekend. They are charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged Lerutla was arrested for speeding in 2019, and when it was time to appear in court, he got someone to pretend to be him and attend on his behalf.

It is further alleged Mkhwanazi assisted Lerutla in the deception and was paid for his efforts.

The state alleges Lerutla and Mkhwanazi acted in common purpose in the commission of the offence.

“Accused one [Mkhwanazi] is the receiver of the gratification, and accused two [Lerutla] is the giver,” said prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa.

Ntelwa asked the court to postpone the matter to Thursday to allow the state time to complete bail information.

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