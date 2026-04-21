Petition launched to support children of UFS student who died just before her graduation

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A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to support the children and family of a University of the Free State (UFS) master’s student who died just hours before receiving her degree.

The BackaBuddy campaign initiated by Muvhango Ndwa aims to raise R500,000 to assist the family of 26-year-old Mulalo Nndwa from Masakona Village in Limpopo’s Vhembe district.

“Every contribution, no matter how small will go towards supporting her children’s upbringing, education and well-being.”

Ndwa described Nndwa as a pillar of strength for her family.

“Beyond her academic and professional accomplishments, Mulalo was the backbone of her family. A breadwinner, a mother of two and a pillar of strength. She carried the dreams of many on her shoulders,” said Ndwa.

“Her children looked to her not only for provision but for love, guidance and inspiration. Her family relied on her and her community admired her. Now, her sudden passing has left a deep void emotionally and financially.”

The university confirmed a student died on its Bloemfontein campus on the afternoon of April 17. She had been due to graduate later that same day.

“A day meant for celebration became a moment of unimaginable sorrow for the Nndwa–Mukwevho–Nemutwani family. What should have been a proud milestone turned into a heartbreaking farewell. Just moments before she could receive her master’s degree, she lost her life,” said Ndwa.

Nndwa was set to graduate with a Master of Urban and Regional Planning degree, her third academic qualification after completing a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Environmental Management and a Bachelor of Spatial Planning Honours degree.

“Mulalo’s story is one of resilience, determination and unwavering commitment to building a better future not only for herself but for her family and community,” said Ndwa.

At the time of her passing, Nndwa was working as a town planner intern at the Free State department of education.

“In this role, she contributed meaningfully to planning initiatives that shape communities ensuring land is used sustainably, development is inclusive and future generations inherit spaces that are functional and equitable.”

Ndwa has appealed to the public to support the campaign and help secure the future Nndwa had envisioned for her children.

“In this moment of profound grief, we are calling on compassionate individuals, colleagues, friends and the broader public to come together in support of Mulalo’s children and family,” said Ndwa.

A memorial service was held at the university on Tuesday where students and staff gathered to honour her life.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

TimesLIVE