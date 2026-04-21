Player furious at Houghton Golf Club over response to Palestinian flag

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Houghton Golf Club is facing a backlash after a member, Louis Seeco, was reprimanded for displaying a Palestinian flag on his vehicle.

Posting on Facebook, Seeco said he was approached in the parking lot by a club official after a game on April 17.

“I was confronted by the GM of Houghton Golf Club for displaying a Palestinian flag on my car. I explained that I stand with my government in opposing what I believe to be the genocide of the Palestinian people. The exchange ended with him informing me that I am no longer permitted at the club. I am at a loss for words, but I remain firm in my belief that Palestine will be free, and the brutality against the Palestinians must stop.”

In a statement, the club explained that it prohibits political and religious flags and symbols on its property to ensure no member, guest or staff member feels excluded, confronted or offended.

“Houghton Golf Club is proudly diverse and inclusive,” said general manager James Loughnane.

“It is precisely because we value and respect the wide range of backgrounds, beliefs and cultures represented within our membership that the club cannot allow the display of political or religious symbols. Such displays are, by nature, divisive and can be perceived as inflammatory or exclusionary.”

Loughnane emphasised the club aims to unite people through sport and camaraderie, independent of their differing personal beliefs.

“The club does not promote, endorse or take positions on political or religious causes. Our purpose is simple: Houghton Golf Club is a place for sport, fellowship and mutual respect. To preserve this environment, political and religious symbols are not permitted anywhere on club property.”

The ANC’s Johannesburg region has expressed outrage, condemning the decision as “discriminatory and unconstitutional”. The party described the ban as “nothing short of political censorship and selective discrimination” that violates the spirit of South Africa’s democracy.

ANC Joburg regional secretary Sasabona Manganye said the club’s actions violate the rights to freedom of expression and association.

“As the region that houses this club, we refuse to allow such apartheid-style gatekeeping to persist in Johannesburg,” Manganye said.

“The right to freedom of expression and freedom of association is explicitly guaranteed in the South African Constitution, a document born from the sacrifices of our people in the struggle against oppression. No private club, regardless of its prestige, stands above these fundamental rights.”

The ANC has demanded the golf club immediately retracts its decision and unconditionally reinstates Seeco as a full member within 24 hours. The party also called for a formal apology from the club management.

“Until these demands are met, the ANC in the Joburg region calls on all South Africans who support justice, human rights and solidarity with the Palestinian people to immediately terminate their membership with Houghton Golf Club.”

TimesLIVE