POLL | What do you think is the main cause of road rage?

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Road rage incidents are on the increase in South Africa and researchers say factors related to stress have a lot to do with it.

The road rage incident in Emmarentia, in which a man was killed, has raised concerns about the causes of violence on the roads.

A “bumper-bashing” between two motorists escalated from an initial argument to a fistfight and then a fatal confrontation in front of two young children.

According to Gauteng police, the incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew firearms after a woman, believed to be the wife of one of the men, allegedly retrieved a gun from one of the vehicles.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The incident has sparked a conversation about what leads people to act violently on the roads. Some of the main reasons highlighted were personal stress and frustration, causing drivers to act out of character when in stressful situations. Some drivers lose patience when stuck in heavy traffic, leading them to react aggressively.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi urged the public, especially drivers, to always abide by traffic rules and exercise patience while using public roads, to avoid road rage situations.

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