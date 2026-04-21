Public comment period for new history curriculum extended to May

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The revised curriculum has been in development since 2019, when former minister Angie Motshekga appointed a task team to review and develop a new history curriculum.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has extended the period for public comment on the draft History Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements (Caps) for grades 4 to 12 by 30 days after strong public interest.

The department said in a statement the move was aimed at allowing broader participation in shaping the final curriculum.

“This step once again demonstrates that there are no preconceived outcomes of this process. Public voices will shape the final product that will be produced,” the department said.

The draft curriculum was initially published in the government gazette for a 30-day public comment period which was due to close on April 19.

“In the interests of broadening participation and ensuring that as many voices as possible are heard in a matter of national importance, the minister has approved an extension of the public comment period by a further 30 days,” the department said.

The new closing date for submissions is now May 19.

“The minister encourages all interested parties to use the additional time to engage with the draft meaningfully and to submit comments through the official channels set out in the gazette notice.” the department said.

It said the revised curriculum has been in development since 2019, when former minister Angie Motshekga appointed a task team to review and develop a new history curriculum.

Consultations with provinces took place between 2023 and 2024, with feedback helping shape the draft.

The document was approved for public comment by key government bodies in November 2025 and has since been submitted to quality assurance body Umalusi for appraisal.

The department said the revised curriculum aimed to strengthen history as a discipline by emphasising evidence, interpretation and critical thinking.

“The department remains committed to ensuring that the final history curriculum helps learners to think critically, engage evidence seriously, appreciate multiple perspectives and develop a fuller understanding of South Africa’s past in relation to the wider world,” it said.

Department spokesperson Terence Khala said the approach was designed to deepen how pupils engage with historical knowledge.

“The proposed document indicates that the curriculum is intended to develop disciplinary knowledge and skills in history in grades 4 to 12. The draft defines school history in enquiry, evidence, interpretation and critical engagement with the past,” he said.

The draft curriculum expands pupils’ exposure to African, local and global histories, incorporating topics such as archaeology, oral history, labour history, gender studies and heritage studies.

Khala said oral history will play a key role in broadening perspectives.

“The framework underpinning the draft also considered a broad range of fields including historiography, material culture and archaeology, African history, heritage and local history, labour history, language, gender and culture history, inland history, world history, pedagogy, historical skills and assessment and progression,” he said.

The department confirmed that all submissions received by the deadline will be considered before finalising the curriculum.

TimesLIVE