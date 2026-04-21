Sandton labour centre to shut for 12-month upgrade from April 30

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The department of employment and labour has announced the temporary closure of its Sandton labour centre as it embarks on a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving safety and service conditions.

The office, located at 424 9th Street in Marlboro, Sandton, will shut its doors from April 30. The department said the closure was necessary to allow for essential maintenance and renovations, with construction expected to take about 12 months.

During this period, the building will be inaccessible to both staff and the public.

Despite the disruption, the department said it would continue to provide services, albeit at a limited capacity. Plans to establish a temporary visiting point in Alexandra are at an advanced stage, while alternative government facilities are also being considered to accommodate displaced staff.

Officials from the Sandton office will be redeployed to neighbouring labour centres, including those in Johannesburg, Randburg and Kempton Park, to manage the expected increase in client volumes.

Clients seeking in-person assistance can visit the following labour centres:

Johannesburg labour centre: 56 Main Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg

Randburg labour centre: Cnr Oak & Hill Street, Hillview Centre, Randburg

Kempton Park labour centre: Trust Bank Building, Ground Floor, Cnr Voortrekker and Wolf Streets, Kempton Park

The department also encouraged the public to make use of its online services via its website, particularly for those unable to travel to alternative offices.

Telephonic support will remain available on 082 908 1706 and 079 511 3178 between 7.30am and 4pm on weekdays.

In a bid to maintain continuity, the department will adopt a hybrid working model, allowing some officials to work remotely while supporting operations at nearby centres.

TimesLIVE