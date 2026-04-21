SAPS seeking Johannesburg street vendor’s killer

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Gauteng police are looking for a man who fatally shot a woman selling food on the pavement at Wolmarans and Wanderers streets at the weekend. Stock image

Gauteng police are looking for a man who fatally shot a woman selling food on the pavement at Wolmarans and Wanderers streets in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Tabeth Chidziva’s shooting was caught on CCTV footage.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police were called to the scene on Sunday, where they found a woman lying in a pool of blood.

“The victim had sustained gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No one has been arrested.

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In a video circulating on social media, Chidziva is seen in an altercation with a man. It is not yet clear what the altercation was about.

Chidziva moves away from the man and then approaches him again, waving a green plate on his face.

The man is seen pulling out a firearm, firing two shots and then walking away.

Sowetan spoke to people in the CBD who said Chidziva had been living in the area for years.

They said Chidziva has been making a living by selling braaied meat in the evenings for customers at the tavern next to her flat.

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Police have appealed to anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

“All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Sowetan