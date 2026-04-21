Suspect in Lichtenburg nabbed for burglary, possession of stolen property

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A 20-year-old was arrested for alleged burglary and possession of stolen goods,

A 20-year-old man was arrested by police in Lichtenburg in North West at the weekend in connection with a burglary at business premises and alleged possession of stolen goods.

Thabo Isaac Motlhatlhedi appeared before the Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Monday and was remanded until June 8 for further investigations.

A business owner was informed by a security company that there was a break-in at his business premises on the morning of April 16, police spokesperson Sgt Kelebogile Morake said.

“Upon arrival he noticed that a glass door was broken and engine oil and jumper cables were missing. The value of the stolen property and damages are estimated at R5,000,” Morake said.

Members of the Lichtenburg crime prevention unit were alerted about the incident and that led to the arrest of the suspect and confiscation of the suspected stolen property.

The suspect was allegedly attempting to sell engine oil. He was subsequently arrested, and various items were recovered from his possession.

TimesLIVE