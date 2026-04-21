WATCH | Emmarentia shooting: NPA decision delayed pending probe

The state has decided not to prosecute a 58-year-old suspect from the Emmarentia road rage incident pending further investigation.
NPA Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mahlatlole said the case remains an open docket and a determination will be made after further consideration when more evidence has been collected.
NPA spokesperson giving an update about the alleged road rage incident suspect court matter. #emmarentiashooting #roadrageshooting pic.twitter.com/co6wXswAss— natasha Valoyi (@NatashaValoyi) April 21, 2026
The suspect has been released from custody.
Police arrested him on a case of murder and attempted murder on Sunday after a minor accident led to an argument between the motorists. A physical altercation ensued before gunshots were fired, killing one driver and wounding his wife.
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