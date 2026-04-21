South Africa

WATCH | Emmarentia shooting: NPA decision delayed pending probe

The suspect has been released from custody

Natasha Valoyi Valoyi

Natasha Valoyi

Reporter

A suspected road rage shooting led to one motorist being fatally shot. (Emmarentia shooting)

The state has decided not to prosecute a 58-year-old suspect from the Emmarentia road rage incident pending further investigation.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mahlatlole said the case remains an open docket and a determination will be made after further consideration when more evidence has been collected.

The suspect has been released from custody.

Police arrested him on a case of murder and attempted murder on Sunday after a minor accident led to an argument between the motorists. A physical altercation ensued before gunshots were fired, killing one driver and wounding his wife.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LISTEN | Businessman to lose 17 houses, seven cars over alleged R76.5m Eskom fraud

2

Hill-Lewis ‘undergoing vetting’ as DA announces Western Cape mayoral candidates

3

POLL | What do you think is the main cause of road rage?

4

Player furious at Houghton Golf Club over response to Palestinian flag

5

Fuel supply not at risk due to good terms with Iran, Mantashe says

Related Articles