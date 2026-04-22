82 taxis taken off Gauteng roads in safety crackdown

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More than 80 minibus taxis were taken off Gauteng roads during a stop-and-search operation from April 13 to 19.

Traffic officials have ordered 82 minibus taxis off the roads in Gauteng due to safety-related failures during stop-and-search operations.

A blitz carried out by the Gauteng transport inspectorate (GTI) and the road traffic management corporation (RTMC) took place between April 13 and 19 in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

The entities said in a statement many of the unroadworthy taxis were placing passengers and other road users at risk.

“The taxis had severe mechanical issues such as faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights and cracked windscreens. These defects could easily lead to accidents.”

GTI’s enforcement efforts also targeted operators’ behaviour, issuing more than 1,000 manual infringement notices, with 825 electronic infringement notices processed through the e-force system.

Further violations recorded included 267 minibus taxi drivers found operating without valid driving licences, while 174 vehicles were operating without valid licence discs.

Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela expressed concern that the taxi industry continues to make use of unroadworthy vehicles and drivers operating without valid drivers’ and operating licences.

“I will continue to take this up with industry leaders to assist in rooting out this practice.”

TimesLIVE