Community mourns as road rage victim begins final journey to Pakistan

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Mourners praying at the funeral service at Westpark Cemetery. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Hundreds of mourners, mostly from the Muslim community, gathered at Westpark Cemetery on Monday night to bid farewell and offer final prayers to 48-year-old Zawar Faisal ul Rehman, who was killed on Sunday afternoon in a road rage incident in Emmarentia.

Mourners performed the Janazah (funeral prayers) before Ul Rehman’s body is repatriated to his home country of Pakistan for burial.

​The tragedy unfolded on Sunday afternoon on Barry Hertzog Avenue. What began as a routine drive escalated into a fatal road rage encounter.

Witnesses described the heated altercation between motorists that ended when shots were fired.

Ul Rehman was hit during the confrontation and succumbed to his injuries.

​On Monday night men stood in silence, many weeping as the casket was prepared for transport.

The pain for his family was compounded by the logistical hurdle of repatriating his remains. The FMYO Burial Service took custody of the body to begin the process of transporting Ul Rehman to Pakistan, where his extended family waits to lay him to rest.

Family of the deceased at Westpark Cemetery. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

​“It is a painful experience to see young children left fatherless,” whispered one community member who attended the prayer session.

“Unfortunately that is the reality we are facing. The community is on edge because this happened in broad daylight on a road we all use every day. It feels like nowhere is safe.”

TimesLIVE