Court to decide today on bail for Fannie Nkosi

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The Pretoria North magistrate’s court will hand down a bail judgment in the case of Madlanga commission of inquiry witness and police officer Sgt Fannie Nkosi on Wednesday.

Nkosi, who is on suspension, was arrested earlier this month for possession of firearms and ammunition and closed dockets found in his home.

The state has opposed bail and has described Nkosi as a master of evading justice who may use his knowledge of police systems to interfere with evidence.

Prosecutor Tholoana Sekhonyana argued that releasing Nkosi on bail would not be in the interests of justice as the suspended police officer knows and understands police systems. As a result, he may erase some of the strong evidence the state has against him, Sekhonyana said.

According to Sekhonyana, being in possession of closed dockets that were not allocated to him showed how Nkosi was able to interfere with the administration of justice to protect criminals.

“It also showed how he had mastered the art of dodging justice.”

His lawyer Siza Dlali argued there was no evidence Nkosi may interfere with witnesses in the case, who include members of the police task team.

Dlali also said there was no evidence that Nkosi would attempt to endanger anyone if released on bail, or evade trial. Nkosi had only left SA once and was prepared to hand over his passport should he be granted bail, said the lawyer.

Nkosi is the alleged middleman between suspended police deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and alleged cartel members.

Sowetan