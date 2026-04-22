Grief and questions as Springs fire mystery deepens

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Moipone Ramasedi and her four-day-old daughter, Naledi, died when their house burnt down last Saturday.

A heartbroken family dealing with massive grief following the deaths of Moipone Ramasedi, 37, and her four-day-old daughter, Naledi, in a house fire, is desperate for a police investigation to uncover what happened.

Investigating officer, detective Albert van Wyk, confirmed that a forensic investigation into the house fire that happened in Springs during the early hours of Saturday morning was under way, but declined to comment any further on the matter.

Daniel Ramasedi, spokesperson for the family, said they were all still in deep mourning, but receiving a lot of support and care.

“But it’s early days. There are very hard times to come,” he said.

At the time of the fire Moipone was at home recovering from a Caesarean section and caring for her newborn baby. Her 12-year-old daughter was asleep in another bedroom and her partner (who cannot be named for legal reasons) was not at home when a fire broke out in the home at about 1am in the morning.

He then went to the morgue, claiming to be her husband, saying he wanted to bury the bodies immediately according to Muslim rites. He apparently produced a marriage certificate. But the family knows nothing about any marriage. — A friend of Moipone Ramasedi

“In her final moments, Moipone tried to save baby Naledi by handing her to neighbours through the burglar bars of a window as flames and smoke spread through the home. We don’t know why she could not get out of the bedroom, and she died on the scene,” Ramasedi said.

Moipone’s 12-year-old daughter managed to get out of the house and survived. She was taken to hospital along with the baby, who died later of smoke inhalation and burns.

“We don’t know what to think, so we are just waiting on the police to advise us,” Ramasedi said, unwilling to discuss his concerns.

Moipone’s partner has not been seen since the fire, and has not joined the family in mourning.

A close friend of Moipone — who asked not to be named — said her partner had returned to the house at about 3am, accompanied by an unidentified woman. It was hours after the fire and Moipone’s body was still inside.

Later, at the hospital, he reportedly told relatives he had been out buying bread and biscuits at the time of the fire — but could not produce any.

“He then went to the morgue, claiming to be her husband, saying he wanted to bury the bodies immediately according to Muslim rites,” the friend said. “He apparently produced a marriage certificate. But the family knows nothing about any marriage.”

The bodies have not been released, pending an inquest.

“We want to know where he is. And why Moipone couldn’t get out,” the friend said. “Was she locked in?”

Ramasedi said the family is hoping the forensic investigation — still ongoing at the scene — will provide answers.