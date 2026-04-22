South Africa

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma apologises after ‘tribalist’ posts resurface

March and March leader mocked individuals from Limpopo regarding their complexion and made derogatory remarks about the Tsonga and Venda languages

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

Former radio personality and March and March convenor Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has received sharp criticism for 'old tribalist' comments she posted on X. (MFUNDO MKHIZE)

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has issued an apology for a series of “tribalist and colourist” social media posts that recently resurfaced online.

The tweets, which date back to 2011, gained attention after supporters raised more than R35,000 through a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign. The funds were originally intended to “buy cows” for Ngobese in recognition of her anti-immigrant protests.

In the controversial posts, Ngobese mocked individuals from Limpopo regarding their complexion and made derogatory remarks about the Tsonga and Venda languages. These comments sparked a wave of backlash, even among her own followers. The posts have now been deleted.

In her apology, Ngobese said she made the comments when she was young as part of a trend on X (formerly Twitter).

“I was young and I joined a Twitter trend about Limpopo girls,” Ngobese said. “We continued to banter with each other on X because, at the time, it wasn’t frowned upon to do so. Many of my tweets were also in defence of Zulus during that period.”

She admitted that her past remarks were “wrong and distasteful”, further adding: “To the people I have hurt and disappointed, please forgive me. I may not deserve it, but I would appreciate it ... I understand that it’s not easy to view these posts as anything other than what they are, and I take full responsibility for them. I apologise for anything I might have said in the past. That is not who I am now.”

While some of her supporters have accepted her explanation and continue to back her, many others have expressed their disapproval.

The controversy has further sparked a debate about the R35,000 raised for her. Some critics are demanding that the funds be redirected to purchase school shoes and socks for children at a rural school in Limpopo. Others insists that the money should still be awarded to Ngobese as originally planned.

Ngobese suggested the money be refunded to those who donated.

Here are more reactions from X:

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Designer brands, cattle and posh cars: The soft life of Eskom fraud accused businessman

2

WATCH | Inside Eskom’s 11,000% mark-up looting scandal

3

WATCH | Fannie Nkosi denied bail

4

ANC members in parliament call on Ramaphosa to act against Masemola

5

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemns protests against foreigners in KZN

Related Articles