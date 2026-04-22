KZN’s most wanted ‘Coach’ Malwane shot dead in botched robbery

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Police say the search for Musa Malwane is ongoing and a case of defeating the ends of justice is likely to be added on the long list of his violent crimes.

Sifiso “Coach” Malwane, who was on the police’s most-wanted list in KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead during a house robbery in Emanguzi on Sunday night.

On Monday, Emanguzi cross-border intervention team members received information about the unlawful disposal of a body at Umgodiwemvubu on Sunday night.

“Investigations revealed that the body was that of Sifiso Malwane, who was shot earlier that night and he was brought for a clandestine burial by his brother, Musa Malwane, who is also wanted for murders and cross-border crimes.”

Sifiso’s body was exhumed and investigations are under way.

Police said the dead man was one of the infamous Malwane brothers wanted in connection with the murder of cross-border crime fighter Sipho Juda Mthethwa, among other murders.

The deceased and his accomplice allegedly broke into a house carrying firearms and demanded vehicle keys from the owner of the house on Sunday.

“The victim reportedly reached for his firearm and managed to fire shots towards the suspects who ran for their lives. Sifiso, who is also known as ‘Mlungu’, was shot and injured but managed to flee from the scene,” police said.

The deceased and his brother were also wanted for the murder of traditional healer James Mthembu.

“The search for Musa Malwane is ongoing and a case of defeating the ends of justice is likely to be added on the long list of his violent crimes,” said police.

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