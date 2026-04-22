POLL | Has Masemola done nothing wrong in the R360m SAPS tender case?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has maintained his innocence concerning criminal charges related to an irregular R360m SAPS tender.

Masemola appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The matter has been postponed to May 13.

Shortly after his appearance, Masemola distanced himself from the criminal allegations.

“I have not committed corruption. I have been charged under the PFMA, and I don’t understand why,” Masemola said. “I might be dragged closer to serious criminals whom I don’t know, but [the police] must remain positive, serve the people and look forward. I know I am not guilty and I am not wrong.”

It is alleged that Masemola, in his capacity as the police service’s accounting officer, failed to take appropriate steps to ensure the department did not incur wasteful expenditure. He is further accused of failing to screen the company before the tender in question was awarded, and neglected to take disciplinary action against the police officers responsible for awarding the contract.

The DA and parliament’s portfolio committee on police have called for Masemola’s suspension and the appointment of a credible acting national police commissioner.

Constitutional law expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis of the University of Pretoria told Sowetan that while the state has a difficult case to prove, Masemola still has a case to answer.

“Remember, this is not one of those cases where intention is the required form of guilt; mere negligence suffices for a conviction,” Curlewis said.