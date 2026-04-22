South Africans tighten spending as cost pressures persist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TransUnion's survey shows many consumers have adjusted their behaviour over the past three months to cope with ongoing affordability pressures. Stock photo.

South African consumers are becoming more deliberate in how they manage their money as high living costs continue to squeeze household budgets, according to TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse Study for the first quarter of 2026.

While financial strain remains widespread, the survey points to a shift away from reactive spending towards more intentional financial decision‑making, with many households cutting back on non‑essentials, paying down debt and building savings where possible.

Inflation on everyday goods was cited as the biggest financial concern by 41% of respondents, underlining ongoing pressure on basic household expenses. More than a third of consumers (35%) said they expect to be unable to pay at least one of their bills or loans in full.

Despite the challenges, consumer sentiment remains relatively resilient. About 69% of respondents said they are optimistic about their household finances over the next 12 months, though this is down from 72% in the previous quarter, 14% said they were pessimistic, and 17% described their outlook as neutral.

Consumers are looking for ways to maintain stability, whether by reducing non‑essential expenses, managing debt more actively or setting aside funds for future needs — Ayesha Hatea, TransUnion South Africa

“Consumers are not necessarily experiencing financial ease, but they are responding in practical ways to manage pressure,” said Ayesha Hatea, director of research and consulting at TransUnion South Africa.

“What we are seeing is a shift toward more deliberate financial behaviour, where households are actively adjusting spending, prioritising obligations and, where they can, building financial buffers.”

Spending cutbacks become widespread

The survey shows many consumers have adjusted their behaviour over the past three months to cope with ongoing affordability pressures. Just over half of respondents (51%) reported cutting back on discretionary spending such as dining out, entertainment and travel, while nearly a third (31%) said they cancelled subscriptions or memberships.

At the same time, a significant proportion of households are taking steps to strengthen their longer‑term financial position. About 35% of respondents said they paid down debt more aggressively, while 29% increased contributions to emergency savings or stokvels. Nearly a quarter (23%) reported increasing their retirement savings during the period.

“These behaviours reflect a more cautious and intentional approach to money management,” Hatea said.

“Consumers are looking for ways to maintain stability, whether by reducing non‑essential expenses, managing debt more actively or setting aside funds for future needs.”

Essentials take priority

Looking ahead, consumers expect essential costs to account for a growing share of their spending. More than one in three respondents (35%) said they expect their spending on bills and loans — including housing, utilities, insurance and credit cards — to increase over the next three months. A similar proportion expect higher spending on medical care and health‑related services.

About 38% expect to increase contributions towards retirement funds and investments, suggesting future financial security remains a priority despite short‑term pressures.

The role of credit is evolving. Consumers still rely on it to manage short‑term pressures, but there is also a clear awareness of the need to avoid overextension — Hatea

Spending increases were less likely in discretionary categories. Fewer respondents said they would increase spending on retail items such as:

clothing and electronics (29%);

large purchases including appliances and vehicles (26%);

digital services (25%); and

discretionary activities (21%).

“This pattern suggests consumers are prioritising essential and future‑oriented expenses, while remaining more selective in discretionary areas,” Hatea said. “It reflects a mindset where financial decisions are being made with greater scrutiny.”

Credit use continues, but cautiously

Access to credit remains an important tool for households managing cash‑flow pressures, but the survey suggests a growing degree of caution around new borrowing.

About 41% of respondents said they have used buy‑now‑pay‑later services in the past year. Among users, avoiding credit card interest was cited as a key motivation, while non‑users most commonly pointed to a desire to avoid taking on additional debt.

“The role of credit is evolving,” said Hatea. “Consumers still rely on it to manage short‑term pressures, but there is also a clear awareness of the need to avoid overextension.”

Pragmatic consumer outlook

The research was conducted in late February, before recent geopolitical developments and ahead of the latest monetary policy decision in which the South African Reserve Bank kept the prime lending rate unchanged. TransUnion noted rising global uncertainty could further influence sentiment and behaviour in the months ahead.

Overall, the findings point to a consumer environment defined less by confidence and more by adjustment.

“Rather than a broad sense of financial comfort, we are seeing a more grounded and pragmatic approach,” Hatea said. “Consumers are making deliberate trade‑offs to stay on top of their obligations and build resilience where possible.”

TimesLIVE