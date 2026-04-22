Utilities and hospitality drive slight uptick in CPI in March

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Stats SA’s annual consumer inflation print for March signalled that while inflation was still under control for the month, utilities and hospitality became more expensive, as the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 3.1% in March from 3.0% in February, marking a month-on-month acceleration of 0.6% in CPI.

This was in line with some expectations that inflation would not veer far from the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) monetary policy committee’s official 3% target point. However, most economists projected that CPI would stay still.

Stats SA head of price statistics Patrick Kelly said prices increased, on average, by 0.6% in March compared with February, and six of the 13 categories in the CPI basket recorded higher annual rates, namely restaurants, accommodation, education, transport, housing and utilities.

“Tuition fees increased by 5.4% in 2026, higher than the 4.5% rise recorded in 2025. Primary and secondary education rose by 6.2% compared to 5% last year, while tertiary education increased by 4.2%, up from 3.7% in 2025.”

He said in transport, the annual rate increased from -2.1% in February to -1.6% in March, as transport goods and services in general were 1.6% cheaper in March compared to March last year, mainly due to fuel prices declining by 8.7% over the 12 months and a marginal increase of 0.4% in vehicle prices. The negative values represent deflation, said Stats SA.

Kelly said that any of the inflationary pressures that may have emerged as a result of the war between the US and Iran, which triggered a spike in the price of Brent crude oil and closed the Strait of Hormuz, would be more pronounced in the April CPI data to be released next month.

“The CPI release for March covers data collected before the sharp fuel price increases that were introduced on the first of April. The impact of these higher prices on inflation will be included in the April CPI release that will be published on the 20th of May.”

Meanwhile, four of the 11 food and non-alcoholic beverages categories were in deflationary territory, including fruits and nuts, vegetables, cereal, milk, and other dairy products and eggs.

“The main contributors to the 3.1% annual inflation rate were housing and utilities at 5.1% and contributing 1.2 percentage points, food and non-alcoholic beverages at 3.6% and contributing 0.6 of a percentage point, and insurance and financial services at 4.6% and contributing 0.5 of a percentage point.”

In March 2026, the annual inflation rate for goods was 1.8%, down from 1.9% in February 2026, and services was 4.2%, up from 3.8% in February 2026.

Business Times